Mayor G.T. Bynum Celebrates 918 Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - Celebrations are happening across the city with different events for Tulsa's 918 Day.
Mayor G.T. Bynum is already doing his 24-hour tour of Tulsa to hit favorite spots around town.
Today is the second annual 918 Day and Mayor Bynum started the day by stopping by the 9-1-1 call center.
The city launched 918 Day last year to help increase the social cohesion as part of the Resilient Tulsa Strategy.
The city says they are hoping to increase social cohesion by facilitating connections and building connections throughout the city.
All day long, the mayor will be going to a different location each hour. There are also businesses, restaurants, and organizations all offering discounts Wednesday to celebrate 918 Day.
You can find a full list of locations that are giving discounts here.