2 More In Custody In Mannford Nursing Home Abuse Investigation
MANNFORD, Oklahoma - Two former Mannford nursing home employees turned themselves in to Creek County jail in the investigation into a what police called "sick and sadistic" treatment of elderly patients.
Blake McLellan was booked on a complaints of abuse by caretaker and failure to report abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult.
Mannford Police Chief Lucky Miller said seven residents were abused over the last several months at the Cimarron Pointe Care Center in Mannford.
"Sick, sadistic. These people are placed in these care facilities for care and for love and sadly, they were not getting that.” Miller said.
Officers took 21-year-old Senite Smith to the Creek County Jail earlier this month. He was arrested on six complaints of abuse by a caretaker, seven complaints of allowing abuse by a caretaker and one complaint of sexual exploitation of a vulnerable adult.