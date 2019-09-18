Tulsans Celebrate What Makes Tulsa Special With 918 Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - Celebrations are happening across the city with different events for Tulsa's 918 Day. Mayor G.T. Bynum is already doing his 24-hour tour of Tulsa to hit favorite spots around town.
"918 Day" is a reference to the area code and it's an event that started last year, out of Mayor Bynum's office with the goal of calling attention to some of the good things happening in the city.
News on 6's Mike Grogan was able to catch a moment with the Mayor at the Tulsa Zoo.
Meanwhile, Steve Cluck is the creator of the "Don't Hate the 918" brand. He brought some of his tee-shirt designs to News On 6 to talk about the brand and his love for Tulsa.
The News On 6 team got involved in the special day as well. Brian, Ashley, and Stacia got together to share there favorite places in Tulsa.
Finally, we couldn't forget our Radio friends. KVOO's morning show hosts Amber and Brooks also wanted to share their favorite places in the 918.