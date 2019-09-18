News
Oklahoma Astronaut Gen. Thomas Stafford Celebrates 89th Birthday
Wednesday, September 18th 2019, 4:53 PM CDT
WEATHERFORD, Oklahoma - General Thomas Stafford, one of the most accomplished of Oklahoma's astronauts, turned 89 years old September 17.
The farm boy from Weatherford, Oklahoma commanded the Apollo 10 mission. Stafford's mission was a full scale dress rehearsal for Apollo 11, the first moon landing.
Max Ary, director of the Stafford Air and Space Museum in Weatherford, said there are very few astronauts who have put together such an extraordinary career.
