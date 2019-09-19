News
Group Of Tulsa Doctors Head to The Bahamas To Help After Hurricane Dorian
Thursday, September 19th 2019, 4:47 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A group of Tulsa doctors is flying out of the Tulsa International Airport and are heading to The Bahamas to offer medical Relief following hurricane Dorian.
the doctors boarded their plane around 6 a.m. Thursday to head to The Bahamas, and they said they're bringing 14 bags full of medicine, baby formula, and I.V.S.
Dr. Esther Papp said about a week ago she was approached about being part of the group heading to The Bahamas through Heartbeat Mission.
She said there are going to be three doctors from Tulsa, one nurse, and a youth minister all heading there.
The doctors said they plan on being in The Bahamas for 11 days before they head back home.