Ponca City Police Searching For Suspect After Man Found Shot In Head
A man was found shot in the head at a Ponca City home Wednesday night, the police reported.
Police were called shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday to the 700 block of N Pine Street in reference to a shooting.
Van Jade Chatfield III, 24, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head. He was taken via medical helicopter to a hospital in Wichita, Kansas.
Investigators said they are looking for a man, 26-year-old Harvey Duane Adkins III, in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information concerning Adkins's whereabouts is asked to call Ponca City police at 580-767-0370.