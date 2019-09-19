TULSA, Oklahoma - We are getting a look inside what will soon be the newly renovated Church Studio in Tulsa. Organizers posted renderings on its Facebook page.

The original 8,0000 square foot church is being renovated into a multi-million-dollar studio and control room. The Tulsa church was owned by late Rock and Rock Hall of Famer Leon Russell in the '70s.

It's located at 304 S. Trenton Ave.