Sapulpa Man Takes Care Of His Community, Hospitality Gets Returned Tenfold
SAPULPA, Oklahoma - One of the best known men in Sapulpa made a name for himself by giving his time and good attitude to help as many people as he can. In return, practically the entire town has adopted him, and helps take care of him.
Emmett Serugg is known by just about everybody. Meeting people by walking around Sapulpa and walking into businesses to meet everybody he can. However, no one knows him any better than Phil Kennedy. Emmett walked into his life about 20 years ago.
“He walked by a lot, we got to know each other, and we've been best friends every since” Kennedy said.
Without any family in town, Emmett needed some help, and Kennedy opened his home to him 10 years ago.
“Everybody thinks we take care of him, I think it's reversed. He teaches us a lot more than we teach this guy about how to be nice to people, and treat people," he said.
There are friends of Emmett at the County Clerk’s office, the Chamber, the Subway restaurant, and every business along the daily route he covers on foot. He’s a prolific artist and his drawings are at about every stop.
“He takes care of us, and as much as he takes care of us” says Brandi Coffey, “the whole community takes care of him.”