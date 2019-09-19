News
Tulsa Co. District Attorney: 2 Suspects Identified In 1983 Cold Case
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County district attorney says two suspects have been identified in a 1983 Tulsa cold case.
Anthony Baltes was found dead in a motel room, where he’d been tied up and beaten.
Tulsa Police detectives have been looking into the case and the DA says a multi-county grand jury returned indictments today for the two suspects.
Their names haven’t been released and they have not been arrested.
We will update this story as it develops...