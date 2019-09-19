TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County district attorney says two suspects have been identified in a 1983 Tulsa cold case. 

Anthony Baltes was found dead in a motel room, where he’d been tied up and beaten. 

Tulsa Police detectives have been looking into the case and the DA says a multi-county grand jury returned indictments today for the two suspects.

Their names haven’t been released and they have not been arrested. 

We will update this story as it develops... 