Oklahoma Mother Warns Others After Son Suffers Snake Bite
McALESTER, Oklahoma - A mother is warning others about copperhead snakes during their peak birthing season, after her three-year-old son had to spend the night in the hospital with a painful bite.
"When it first happened, he was outside playing."
McAlester mom Bayle White said her son Carter was bit in the leg running around in her grandparent's backyard in early July.
He didn't mention any pain until the next morning.
"I looked at it and it was super hot and swollen up past his ankle," White said.
White said she took Carter to the ER, and they sent him home with allergy medicine.
The next day, they went back and that's when a doctor noticed a baby copperhead snake bite.
"Saturday, he was given two anti-venoms in McAlester, then they sent him by ambulance to St. Francis and got a total of 8 anti-venoms," she said.
Dr. Dan Danner who owns Danner Veterinary clinic in Tulsa said baby copperheads are the most venomous.
"They're not an attacking snake, but if you step near them or feel provoked it will strike for protection," he said.
Copperheads are common in Green Country and give birth to up to 12 babies this time of year.
He said he also sees dogs and cats get bitten and warns to keep a close eye on your animals as well.
"Call your vet as quickly as possible."
Little Carter is doing just fine now. Bayle was glad it wasn't worse.
"I was at a loss for words because you don't know, that's your baby and they're saying he might lose his foot. It's scary, very scary."
Dr. Danner says to be careful around warm rocks and bodies of water, where snakes like to be.
He said copperhead bites are painful but rarely fatal.