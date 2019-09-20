News
News On 6's Travis Meyer Receives Award From Gov. Stitt
TULSA, Oklahoma - News On 6's own Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer received an award from the Governor's Office.
Travis was on hand at the Tulsa Club Hotel Thursday night to receive a citation of commendation from Governor Kevin Stitt and Secretary of Commerce Sean Kouplen.
Travis received the 2019 Community Legacy Honoree for 'outstanding service to the Tulsa community' and 'hard work and strong character well deserving of special recognition.'