News
Drunk Driver Smashes Into Tulsa Sushi Restaurant, No Injuries
TULSA, Oklahoma - A drunk driver crashed his truck into a restaurant on 51st and Harvard Saturday morning.
Officers say the driver was traveling through the intersection when he hit a curb and rolled his vehicle into the Sushi Train entrance. Witnesses reportedly pulled the driver from his truck, and then the driver ran away TPD later found him hiding in a nearby bush.
"He was trying to hide behind a bush and wouldn't cooperate with EMSA so, we had to pull him out of the Bush so we could talk to him. said TPD Sgt. Joe Gamboa. "You could see him. He's a large man, so it was like a cat trying to hide behind a brick."
Police say the driver wasn't injured but was taken into custody.