Reports: OU Football Player Calum Sutherland Arrested
Saturday, September 21st 2019, 12:18 PM CDT
NORMAN, Oklahoma - An OU football player was arrested on complaints of public intoxication on Saturday.
OU Daily reported Calum Sutherland was arrested just before 5 am and was taken to Cleveland County Jail as shown by arrest logs. Sutherland appears to have been released but an official report of the incident has not been filed at this time.
Sutherland is a redshirt sophomore for OU and is the team kicker.
Below is the Clevland County Sheriff's log of the arrest.