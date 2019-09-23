Tulsa Police: 2 Men In Custody Accused Of Connection To Armed Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - Two men are being questioned by Tulsa Police on their connection with an armed robbery that turned into a chase.
It happened shortly after 11 a.m. when police say two men broke into Citi Trends near Edison and Gilcrease Museum Road.
News On 6 spoke to people in the store where it happened.
"They had masks on,” shopper Janet Wayne said. "This isn't Halloween."
Wayne said she never expected her Monday afternoon shopping errand to Citi Trends to turn to an armed robbery.
“I was shopping in the store and I was coming up to the register. I saw two guys with masks jumping over the counter,” said Wayne. “My heart said get my basket and run to the back.”
Police said two men were armed with at least one hand gun, stole cash from the register, then drove away in a bright blue car. Officers said the sunshine in conjunction with the time of day helped them track the men down quickly.
“We had a lot of witnesses seeing suspects flee wearing masks, and so they stood out. We got called really quickly and officers were on scene really quickly,” says Officer Darin Shipley.
Another officer then spotted a car near MLK and North 44th street. The car pulled into the neighborhood and the men ran away. Witnesses say by the time officers caught men, police were everywhere.
“They was out here and they had the canines walking the streets and that was scary because I didn't know if I had to go back in the house, or what,” witness Tracy King recalled. “I was scared. I didn't know what was going on."
Police searched the car, but they have not shared if they found any evidence linked to the robbery inside of it.
Police said no one was injured during the course of the robbery or the pursuit. Many people said they are thankful for Tulsa Police's quick work.