6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Puerto Rico

The last strong quake to shake the island in recent years occurred in January 2014, when a magnitude-6.4 tremor struck after midnight just north of the island's north coast at a depth of 17 miles (28 kilometers). Authorities reported broken windows, a busted water line and cracked floors and walls, along with some power outages. Some 70 aftershocks were reported afterward, with at least three of a magnitude 3.5 or greater.