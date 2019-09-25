Tulsa Gets New Software Engineering School
TULSA, Oklahoma - The George Kaiser Family Foundation is at it again. This time they're helping a new software engineering school plant roots in Tulsa.
Applications for Holberton Tulsa were released on Wednesday. Director Libby Wuller said their first classes will being in January 2020.
"Our goal is to make the profession of software engineering available to anyone," Wuller said.
Holberton Tulsa is the third branch of the school in the nation, joining locations in San Francisco and New Haven.
"Tulsa has a history of entrepreneurial spirit," Wuller said. "It's why the town was founded."
She said having a campus here will create immediate changes for their students, and local businesses.
"The program takes less than two years," she said. "The average starting salary for a software engineer in Tulsa is around $80,000 per year."
"Every company has an IT department and has needs for software engineers," Wuller continued.
Wuller said she hopes some of their students will stay and take IT jobs right here in Tulsa.
"Tulsa is hungry for software engineering talent," she said. "There are thousands of open jobs and that number is actually expected to grow 12 percent every year between now and 2025."
All you need to apply is a high school diploma or a GED. Wuller said they're aiming for 30 to 50 students in their flagship class.
To apply, click here.