Back to summer today. Gusty south winds increasing speeds from 15 to 25 mph will expedite warmer and muggy weather back across eastern OK after remaining in the upper 70s and lower 80s yesterday afternoon. Our highs today should reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat index values nearing 100. Another cold front will approach the region later tonight into Saturday morning, but the latest data keeps the boundary to our north or northwest. A weak disturbance in the upper air flow will be nearing helping to trigger showers and storms across part the area through Saturday afternoon or early evening. The higher coverage should remain removed from most of our areas, but I’ll need to keep a chance for some thunderstorm activity Saturday, including midday to afternoon from the metro to the north and northwest. Unfortunately, the weather pattern should keep the summer-like weather entrenched across the plains into early next week before a stronger cold front may near the area late next week. We continue to struggle with the evolution of our mean upper level pattern across the plains with the westerlies remaining well north. This is supporting much colder weather across the pacific northwest and warmer weather across the southern and eastern United States for the next few days.