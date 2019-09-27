News
Broken Arrow Suspends Online Payments Due To Possible Data Breach
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The City of Broken Arrow is trying to determine whether its resident's data might have been compromised.
The city's online payment system uses third-party software called Click2Gov.
Officials say that company recently suffered a data breach, so they decided to suspend online payments.
The city says it's investigating the breach, and will let anyone who had their data stolen know about the extent of the damage.