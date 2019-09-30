The main upper flow has a strong upper level trough across the western U.S. this morning that will move eastward across the northern plains Tuesday into Wednesday. This system moves across the upper Midwest Thursday while the trailing end of the trough will brush the southern plains late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. A surface front is likely to move across the area during this period with some storms near the boundary. The greater upper support will be north of the state, but a few strong to marginally severe storms will be possible Wednesday evening across southern Kansas and possibly far northern OK as the front moves into the area. This front should cross the region pre-dawn Thursday with north winds and cooler weather following the frontal passage. Morning lows Thursday will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 60s across southeastern Kansas, the lower 70s near the Tulsa metro, and the upper 70s to lower 80s across southeastern OK. North winds will be likely Thursday in the 10 to 15 mph range.