OKC Attorney Expected In Court On Federal Charges
TULSA, Oklahoma - Attorney Keegan Harroz is expected to face a judge on federal charges Monday morning. This comes after she was arrested less than 24 hours after bonding out of jail.
Keegan Harroz was arrested once again Saturday.
According to an arrest warrant, Harroz now faces two federal charges: for a prohibited person in possession of ammo and getting rid of a fire arm to a prohibited person.
On September 7th, Jack and Evelyn Chandler, and their daughter Tiffany Eichor were found with gunshot wounds at their home in Beggs.
Investigators suspected, but have not charged Tiffany's ex-boyfriend, Barry Titus. The two have a history of domestic violence.
Titus allegedly made "threats to kill the family." His attorney in that case, Keegan Harroz, is also his girlfriend.
Search warrants detail on the night of the triple murder that a car similar to Harroz's was seen passing the house.
Two masked people were also caught on surveillance footage walking towards the electric meter, but the video ends abruptly -- with the power off and telephone lines cut.
Investigators believe those two people match the physical descriptions of Titus and Harroz.
As of right now, Harroz's attorney says no charges have been filed against her in connection to the triple homicide..