State Rep. Wants To Add Surveillance Cameras To Daycares
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Muskogee State Representative Avery Frix is encouraging DHS to require surveillance cameras in state-licensed daycare facilities.
This comes after two separate daycare incidents in Muskogee in the last year. Attorney Steve Money and his partner, Rusty Smith, represent both families in the individual cases.
One girl was involved in an incident at Champions Child Care Center in Muskogee. Money said the girl, who was six-years-old at the time of the August 2018 incident, went to daycare one way and went to the hospital completely different.
"You can really tell, just how she holds her head and shades her face sometimes, it impacts her," Money said.
Unfortunately, since there were no video cameras at Champions, Money said no one knows exactly what happened.
"If we had the video, we could see what happened!" Money said.
"With video, that argument goes by the wayside really quickly," he continued.
In another case, from August of this year, Money said there is surveillance video. Daycare employee Rebecca Isham was arrested and charged with child abuse.
Related Story: Muskogee Daycare Employee Arrested On Child Abuse Complaint
"Who knows, that case may go differently than this first case because the proof really is kind of in the pudding," he said.
That's why Representative Frix wrote a letter to DHS, asking if they'd consider requiring video cameras inside licensed daycare facilities. It's something he said DHS is now looking into.
"I feel like we have an obligation to our constituents and an obligation to the citizens of the state of Oklahoma to make sure these facilities are safe," he said.
Frix and Money both agree that the use of cameras would provide protection on both sides.
"Just like body cameras are for the protection of the police officers," Money said. "How can you be against that? And I'd question anyone who is against that."
Frix said DHS is looking into the cameras as a possibility, and he hopes to hear something back from them soon.