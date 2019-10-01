A strong midlevel ridge of high pressure remains anchored across the southeastern U.S. while a trough is located across the pacific northwest and intermountain region. Moisture from TS Narda is moving up the southwest flow across the panhandle into central Kansas where flood watches are posted. The main upper trough in the northern stream will move eastward soon and will bring some energy across the central plains Wednesday into Thursday. At the surface, a cold front will slowly progress in our direction over the next two days before entering southeastern Kansas and northern OK Wednesday evening along with some storm chances. A few of the storms near this boundary will be strong to severe but the overall threats will remain limited as stronger dynamics exit the plains into the Midwest by Wednesday evening. Most data support the front continuing to move southward, eventually undercutting the boundary and disrupting updraft support in the boundary zone. This will tend to limit severe weather threats and even discount some of the pops into Thursday morning.