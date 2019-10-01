News
1 Wounded In Shooting Outside Tulsa Home
Tuesday, October 1st 2019
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after a shooting outside a home near East 46th Street North and Garrison Place.
According to police, the victim was shot in the back outside of the home and may have been lured outside by someone who knocked at the door. The victim was transported to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The shooter has not been identified and officers say they do not have a good description of the suspect. Police described the victim's status as stable and the victim's brother said they were able to walk to the ambulance.