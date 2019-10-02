Coffee With A Cop Events Happening Wednesday
An annual event that brings police officers and the community together is happening Wednesday morning.
National Coffee With a Cop Day starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 10 a.m. Four McDonald's locations in Green Country are hosting the event. They include:
Tulsa
1441 N Peoria
Tulsa Police Department
Broken Arrow
1250 E Albany
Broken Arrow Police Department
Bixby
12101 S. Memorial
Bixby Police Department
Glenpool
110 W. 141st Street
Glenpool Police Department
The national one-day event brings local police officers and citizens together, over coffee, to discuss community issues and build relationships in a safe environment.
The first Wednesday of October is deemed National Coffee with a Cop Day, when thousands of police, sheriff, campus, local and federal law enforcement agencies participate in community events across the country.
The first Coffee With a Cop Day started in California in 2011. Police officers in the Los Angeles area wanted to come up with a way to better interact with the people they served.
It proved to be pretty successful as the event has now spread to all 50 states and is in its ninth year.