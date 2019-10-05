News
Around 300 Take Part In 1st Osage Passage Bike Race Near Skiatook
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new bike race in Tulsa is finally underway in Skiatook.
About 300 racers are participating in the Osage Passage bike race on a 40,000-acre ranch Osage ranch. The event was created by the organizers of Tulsa Tough and combines camping and with a gravel biking.
Cyclists rode through the John Zink Ranch near Skiatook on Saturday after some camped out the night before at the 40,000-acre location.
Tulsa Tough organizer Malcom McCollam spoke with News On 6 about the event.
