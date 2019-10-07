Christopher Barnett is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning at the Tulsa County Courthouse. 

Barnett was arrested back in July; he's accused of threatening a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa and shooting a process server.

Barnett was charged back in July on two separate cases: the first for shooting the process server, and the second charge was when Tulsa Police say Barnett threatened a mass shooting at a TU football game shortly after being released from jail. 

News On 6 will have a reporter at the courthouse and will keep you updated with the latest information. 

