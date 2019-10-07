News
Tulsa Man Charged With Shooting Process Server Scheduled For Court
Christopher Barnett is scheduled to be back in court Monday morning at the Tulsa County Courthouse.
Barnett was arrested back in July; he's accused of threatening a mass shooting at the University of Tulsa and shooting a process server.
Related Story: Man Accused Of Shooting Process Server Loses Attorneys
Barnett was charged back in July on two separate cases: the first for shooting the process server, and the second charge was when Tulsa Police say Barnett threatened a mass shooting at a TU football game shortly after being released from jail.
News On 6 will have a reporter at the courthouse and will keep you updated with the latest information.
Related Video: