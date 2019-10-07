GE said the pension freeze won't impact GE retirees already collecting pension benefits or employees with production benefits.

Like other corporations, GE has been phasing out its pension amid a push toward self-directed retirement plans such as 401(k)s. GE said it hasn't allowed new workers into its pension plan since 2012.

"Today's actions more closely aligns GE benefits with current industry standards and competitive market practices," the company said Monday in a statement.