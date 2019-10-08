News
Supreme Court Starts New Term, To Hear Civil Rights Argument
Tuesday, October 8th 2019, 8:48 AM CDT
Updated:
A new Supreme Court term is underway, and it's already shaping up to be historic.
The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the term's most closely watched case: over whether federal law protects LGBTQ employees from job discrimination.
Ultimately, the Justices are considering whether the landmark 1964 civil rights law-- that outlawed discrimination based on race, religion, origin and sex-- also extends workplace protections to the LGBTQ community.
In the months to come, the high-court will take up almost every other hot-button issue from abortion to immigration to gun rights.
This will also be the first time the court considers these issues with new Justice Brett Kavanaugh serving on it.