Tulsa Police Identify 77-Year-Old Man Killed In Hit-And-Run
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police have released new information about a deadly hit and run that happened near Yale and Latimer over the weekend.
Tulsa police say they learned from witnesses that Gary Peterson was walking home from a local church food bank with several bags of groceries when he was hit and killed. Police are looking for a black Chrysler 300 that could have damage to the right front and possibly also the side.
Witnesses say before the crash the car was seen driving all over the road, hitting several curbs and speeding.