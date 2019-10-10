Tulsa Public Schools Treats Booker T. Washington For Bed Bugs
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Public Schools confirms Booker T. Washington has been treated for bed bugs after five of the pests were found at the school. In a letter to parents and families dated October 8, Superintendent Deborah A. Gist and Principal Melissa J. Woolridge said the school does not have an infestation.
Administrators said other reports of bed bugs turned out to be fruit flies.
"Out of an abundance of caution, we are treating the school building thoroughly and aggressively to prevent bed bugs," the letter states.
Two dozen individual classrooms were treated earlier this month, and exterminators treated the entire building Wednesday, October 9. Students cleaned out their lockers in preparation for the treatment, TPS said.
The extermination was done in the evening so the school could be safe for students with asthma on Thursday, administrators said.
They asked students to continue to report any possible sightings of bed bugs to teachers or other adults.
Anyone with questions was asked to contact the school leadership team at 918-925-1003 or email woolrme@tulsaschools.org.