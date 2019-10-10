The Pencil Box, Tulsa Resource For Teachers & Students, Reopens At New Location
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Pencil Box is a resource for teachers with students who need help with school supplies. It has been closed for about a month to move to a new location leased to it by Selser Schaefer Architects at 2002 E. 6th St in Tulsa.
Nancy Bolzle is the Executive Director.
“We invite the schools based on the number of students living below the poverty line; our threshold is 70 percent," she said.
Bolzle said in Tulsa County, there are 67 of those schools. The Pencil Box is currently working with 47 of them.
Since it opened in 2015, The Pencil Box has distributed $1.5 million in supplies to teachers. And it isn’t just a distribution of random supplies to students.
“Teachers are selecting supplies specific to the needs of their students," she said.
Those needs may come one project at a time. The Pencil Box is the only program of its kind in Oklahoma and serves teachers of students Pre-K through grade 12. It reopens Tuesday at 3 p.m. Need more information - find it on the website.