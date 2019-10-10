Judge Reinstates Jess Dunn Correctional Center Chief Of Security
TAFT, Oklahoma - The fired Chief of Security at Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Taft has his job back after a judge ordered him reinstated.
He is celebrating the judge’s ruling with friends and family. The judge ordered Roman Jones termination to be reduced to a 30 day suspension without pay. The judge also ordered Jones to be given his former position with back pay and benefits not including the 30 day suspension.
This investigation started after an anonymous letter was sent to lawmakers in 2018 outlining allegations against Jones. Correctional officers claim Jones' behavior led prisoners to feel empowered, causing them to be hostile. In addition, at least four prisoners escaped the prison last year.
The judge says in the final order that, “it is understandable the anonymous letter would cause the administration of DOC to react seriously,” but says the allegations from the letter, “appear, in retrospect, largely untrue and almost universally without evidentiary support.”
“Follow your chain of command. There are policies and procedures developed just for something like this and if they went through their policies and procedures we wouldn’t be at this part right now. I would not have lost what I have lost and gained what I have gained. So I just thank the Lord above for giving me the strength, and my family, to go through this,” said Chief of Security Roman Jones.
The Department of Corrections says they are going to follow the order enforced by the court and work with Jones and his attorney to find a solution that works for everyone.