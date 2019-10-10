News
Kellyville Holds Meeting After Last Officer Resigns
KELLYVILLE, Oklahoma - The town of Kellyville is without a police force after their last officer resigned.
Now the town is having a special meeting to decide what their next move will be. People say right now they do not feel safe. City officials and residents exchanged in a heated debate over what the town will do when these situations happen.
"We are going to get the right police officers in here that people like and we are going to make this a good town. Business is going to come in," said Terry Voss, Kellyville mayor.
If in need of authorities, people are advised to call the Creek County Sheriff's Office.