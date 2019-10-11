Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders are proposing to use a measure of inflation that reflects expenses for households headed by a person 62 or older. The leading Social Security overhaul plan in Congress from Rep. John Larson, D-Conn., would also switch to the new measure.

Richard Johnson of the Urban Institute think tank said the measure Social Security uses reflects workers, not retirees.

"If the goal is to maintain seniors' living standards, then the cost-of-living adjustment is going to fall short if it doesn't measure seniors' spending," he said.

But former program trustee Blahous said even the current inflation measure is too generous, because it doesn't take into account that when prices go up, many people look for cheaper goods.