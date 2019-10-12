News
Fatal Collision Reported On I-44 In Tulsa
Saturday, October 12th 2019, 5:11 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal collision on westbound Interstate 44 near 33rd West Avenue in Tulsa. There is a significant traffic slowdown as the incident is investigated.
OHP said around 4:46 p.m. Saturday that they are diverting traffic onto Interstate 244 at exit 223A. Traffic is backed up for several miles.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Medical Examiner's Office are also on scene.
Find alternate routes in our live traffic map.
Check back for updates in this developing story.