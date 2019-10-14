News
Road Work Begins On I-44, Lanes To Narrow In Both Directions
TULSA, Oklahoma - Road construction starting Monday along a busy Tulsa highway could impact your drive.
This $4 million project along I-44 in Tulsa will pay for road and bridge improvements, and ODOT is warning drivers now to come up with an alternate route.
ODOT will begin closing lanes Monday evening near I-44 and the Arkansas River bridge.
Crews will be repairing deck joints on the bridge and resurfacing the highway to the I-244 junction.
Both east and westbound traffic will be narrowed, which is expected to cause a lot of congestion, especially during rush hour.
ODOT expects this project is be finished by early next year.