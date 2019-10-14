News
Tulsa Woman Struck By Driver In Wal-Mart Parking Lot
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Police Department says a woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car in the parking lot of the Walmart at 31st and South Garnett.
According to police, the 17-year-old driver accidentally hit the woman while she was exiting the building. Officers say the woman was knocked down and the car ran over her leg. The woman was taken to a hospital with a broken ankle and head injury.
The driver is not facing charges, as police are calling this an accident.