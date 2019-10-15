News
Apple Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Serves: 6
The combination of sweet apples and savory bacon takes these Brussels sprouts to the next level.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ pound Bar-S bacon
- 1 shallot
- 1 jar Gina’s Southern Style Gourmet Apple Spread
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Wash Brussels sprouts, pat dry and cut in half. Place on a large roasting pan. Add olive oil, salt and pepper, and gently toss.
- In a saute pan, cook bacon until crisp and shallots until translucent.
- Combine bacon and shallot mixture to Brussels sprouts. Add jar of apple spread.
- Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 30 minutes.