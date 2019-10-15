Serves: 6


The combination of sweet apples and savory bacon takes these Brussels sprouts to the next level.

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds fresh Brussels sprouts
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ pound Bar-S bacon
  • 1 shallot
  • 1 jar Gina’s Southern Style Gourmet Apple Spread

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
  2. Wash Brussels sprouts, pat dry and cut in half. Place on a large roasting pan. Add olive oil, salt and pepper, and gently toss.
  3. In a saute pan, cook bacon until crisp and shallots until translucent.
  4. Combine bacon and shallot mixture to Brussels sprouts. Add jar of apple spread.
  5. Bake in a preheated 400-degree oven for 30 minutes.