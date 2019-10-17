News
34 People Hospitalized With Flu-Related Illness Including 10 In Tulsa County
OKLAHOMA CITY - Seven more people have been hospitalized because of the flu, according to the Oklahoma Health Department Thursday, October 17.
That brings to total number to 34 since flu season started on September 1st. Tulsa County accounts for 10 of those hospitalizations. Oklahoma County reports four people have been hospitalized this flu season.
Health officials say new information shows this year's flu shot could be more effective than last year's vaccine. Last year's flu shot was only 30 percent effective.
Doctors are encouraging everyone 6 months and older to get a shot.
Get more information at the Oklahoma Health Department's Flu View.