Tulsa Police: 3 In Custody After Multi-City Chase Ends
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police is investigating what led to a chase with speeds reaching nearly 100 miles per hour and went through multiple cities.
The chase started in Tulsa, and it ended in Owasso.
Officers say this chase went on for nearly 20 miles, and they had to use a police helicopter to keep track of the suspects.
Officers say they were patrolling the Stonecrest apartments at 41st and 129th East Avenue when they saw a car with blacked out windows. They say they tried to stop it, but it took off.
They say after chasing the car in east Tulsa, it headed north on 169 toward Owasso and hit speeds up to 95 miles per hour.
Officers say they backed off, and the helicopter took over to keep track of the car.
Police say they were able to use stop sticks to stop the car. They say the three people car ran off but were arrested shortly after.
There were two adults and one juvenile in the car. All three have been taken to jail.