Enjoy Oklahoma Fall Foliage With These Leaf Peeping Tools
TULSA, Oklahoma - Fall foliage will be peaking across Oklahoma in late October and early November, so now's the time to make your plan of action for experiencing some of the state's glorious views.
Whether you're mourning the end of summer or eagerly anticipating a break from the heat, there is plenty of beauty and adventure to be found. Oklahoma boasts many scenic drives and fall festivals to enjoy.
Here are some tools to help you plan your travels.
Interactive Foliage Map
Ever go touring to see the changing colors of fall leaves and wish you'd gone a week earlier or later? Leaf peepers have a tool to predict prime viewing times.
The 2019 Fall Foliage Map published by a National Parks website predicts the best days to view the changing colors of trees across the nation.
Oklahoma Road Trips
Oklahoma state parks offer some fantastic scenic drives including the Talimena National Scenic in the southeast. Tahlequah, Grand Lake, Beavers Bend and Robbers Cave are some of the more popular areas.
But don't forget Keystone, Oologah Lake and the Osage Hills closer to Tulsa.
Travel Oklahoma's website lists the top 14 fall foliage routes in the state.
Fall Festivals Trip Planner
Travel Oklahoma also has an interactive map called Trip Planner where fall travelers can find out what special events are going on as they plan their road trips. Whether you're looking for pumpkins and petting zoos or a house of horror, they've got you covered.
Hit an art show in Pryor, a pumpkin festival in Claremore, or Muskogee's haunted castle. Just choose the area or the activities you enjoy, and quickly find the locations and times that suit your plans.
And More
While you're traveling our beautiful state, don't forget to send your photos to pics@newson6.net. Maybe our news and weather teams will feature them on air and online!
You can find out more about some of Oklahoma's outdoor delights by checking on News On 6's special Oklahoma Outdoors.