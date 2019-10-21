News
Tornado Touches Down, Leaves Trail Of Damage In Northern Texas
A tornado touched down in Northern Texas Sunday night leaving cars and business damaged all across Dallas.
New video shows a massive tornado touching down in North Texas-- leaving a trail of damage.
Just after 9 p.m. Sunday night, residents of Dallas and Ellis County were asked to take shelter immediately.
The storm snapped trees and utility poles in half. And many buildings in the area were damaged or destroyed.
According to our CBS affiliate in Dallas-- based on the damage seen-- winds may have picked up to more than 110 miles per hour.
Tens of thousands of Dallas residents had also lost power as a result of this system.
Monday morning, Dallas Independent School District is looking at the impacted areas to determine if school will be canceled.