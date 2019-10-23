News
38 Found Dead In A Truck Container In England
Police in England are investigating after they say 38 people were found dead in a truck container.
Police say the truck came into England on Saturday from Bulgaria and was found by ambulance workers at an industrial park.
The victims are 38 adults and one teenager; authorities say they are working to identify them but anticipate it will be a lengthy process.
Police have a suspect in custody.
Guards are stationed at the industrial park Wednesday and access to and from the area is blocked.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that his office is working closely with police to establish exactly what happened.