News
Police Identify Man Accused Of Robbing East Tulsa Bank With Flare Gun
Wednesday, October 23rd 2019, 4:25 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - According to the Tulsa Police Department, a man accused of robbing a bank in East Tulsa has been identified.
Derek Dean Darity is accused of robbing an Arvest Bank near 41st and Garnett, Oct. 21. According to police, he came into the building and shot a flare gun.
Related Story - Tulsa Police: Man Fires Flare Gun In Bank
Police have not yet made an arrest and presume Darity to be “armed and dangerous.”
Darity is described as a 185-pound white male. He has a gray beard and gray hair.