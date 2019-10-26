News
OSBI Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting In Delaware County
Saturday, October 26th 2019, 7:31 AM CDT
DELAWARE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Delaware County.
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a domestic call just after 11 p.m. Friday night in a rural area Southwest of Kansas, Oklahoma.
They say there was some sort of incident involving a man and deputies before shots were fired by law enforcement. The man died at the scene.
Three other agencies responded to the original call for help in addition to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office. OSBI has not yet released the name of the man or the officers involved as their investigation is still on-going at this time.