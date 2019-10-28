Wet, Cold Weather Returning To Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - A shallow cold front is moving across Oklahoma this morning and will bring much colder air across northeastern OK for the rest of the week. This front will stall across part of southeastern OK today and may retreat northward Tuesday before moving southward again Wednesday night. Two separate upper level troughs will move across the plains during the next few days bringing precipitation chances into the region. Most of our region will remain void of any wintry weather impacts, but locations across far northern OK into southern Kansas may experience some light wintry mix Wednesday evening. Higher chances for measurable snow will occur across far northwestern OK into central Kansas. A hard freeze is likely late Thursday night into Friday morning across most of eastern OK. Uneventful yet cool and generally pleasant weather will arrive this weekend into much of next week.
Highs today will reach the upper 40s to near 50 around Tulsa, with colder air northwest and warmer readings across southeastern OK. The first wave of energy arrives by early afternoon to early evening with pockets of drizzle or some showers developing for part of NE OK before exiting southeastern OK tonight. Later tonight, temps will drop into the mid-30s across most of northeastern OK but most precip will be exiting the area. Locations northwest of the I-44 corridor will drop to near or below freezing but precipitation should be void of these areas. If for some reason anything does develop, this would be in the form of freezing drizzle across part of Pawnee, Osage Co and part of southern Kansas.
Tuesday cloudy and chilly weather is expected with highs also remaining in the lower to mid-40s with a few lower 50s across far southeastern OK. As the next upper trough nears the state, rain will break-out across southeastern OK Tuesday morning and spread northward into the metro by afternoon and evening. Some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will again be possible across part of eastern OK.
Wednesday precipitation will still be possible as the main trough begins nearing the state. Even colder air will arrive Wednesday night with some locations northwest of the metro dropping to near freezing into Thursday morning. Most data support precipitation ending across northeastern OK Wednesday night before any real chance of wintry weather develops, but we’ll keep a small window for some light mix north of the metro for an hour or so. No issues are expected.
Thursday morning temps will be in the range from the upper 20s to lower 30s with highs in the mid-40s. A hard and killing freeze is likely Friday morning with temps in the mid to upper 20s along with highs in the mid-50s with sunshine.
This weekend will present sunny and chilly weather with lows in the 30s and highs in the upper 50s Saturday and lower 60s Sunday afternoon. This is also our time change weekend, so turn back those clocks late Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.
Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone