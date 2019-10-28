TULSA, Oklahoma - A shallow cold front is moving across Oklahoma this morning and will bring much colder air across northeastern OK for the rest of the week. This front will stall across part of southeastern OK today and may retreat northward Tuesday before moving southward again Wednesday night. Two separate upper level troughs will move across the plains during the next few days bringing precipitation chances into the region. Most of our region will remain void of any wintry weather impacts, but locations across far northern OK into southern Kansas may experience some light wintry mix Wednesday evening. Higher chances for measurable snow will occur across far northwestern OK into central Kansas. A hard freeze is likely late Thursday night into Friday morning across most of eastern OK. Uneventful yet cool and generally pleasant weather will arrive this weekend into much of next week.