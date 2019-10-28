Creek County Neighbors Concerned After Deadly Officer Involved Shooting
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - Residents living in a Creek County neighborhood where a deadly officer-involved shooting happened Sunday tell News On 6 that this incident has left them scared.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a trooper was helping the Creek County deputies find a man who was threatening suicide near Silver City.
“We have more police in this neighborhood than a lot. They are over there a lot and on the corner. It’s like they are watching the neighborhood,” said neighbor Lacy Fisher.
That search led to a chase between deputies, the trooper and the man near South 449th West avenue and 61st street. The pursuit ended at the man's home where investigators say shots were fired by both the man and law enforcement. The man was hit and died at the scene.
Neighbor Lacy Fisher said the neighborhood has a history of violence and gunfire.
Another neighbor spoke off camera and said they know the man who was shot, but doesn't understand why the shooting happened. Fisher wants to know what happened to his neighbor.
“I think a lot of this shooting could have been prevented, but I don't know about that if the guy had a gun pointed at them," Fisher said.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting along with help from the OSBI. The man’s name has not been released and it's not clear yet which agency fired the fatal shot.