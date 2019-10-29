The first wave is exiting the area this morning into the Midwest, but the 2nd is quickly approaching with spotty showers and drizzle already moving into southern OK early this morning. Temps near Pawnee to Osage County into southern Kansas have dropped near or below freezing. The Tulsa metro should remain a few degrees above with temps nearing 35 for morning lows. The front that crossed the area yesterday is located to our south and will jog northward later this afternoon as the next upper level wave drops across the Rockies and into the central plains. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop, as early as this afternoon and spread northeast tonight. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will remain possible in some locations, with southeastern OK having the best chance for some runoff issues.