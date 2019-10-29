Cold Rain Continues Before Freezing Temperatures Arrive
The first wave is exiting the area this morning into the Midwest, but the 2nd is quickly approaching with spotty showers and drizzle already moving into southern OK early this morning. Temps near Pawnee to Osage County into southern Kansas have dropped near or below freezing. The Tulsa metro should remain a few degrees above with temps nearing 35 for morning lows. The front that crossed the area yesterday is located to our south and will jog northward later this afternoon as the next upper level wave drops across the Rockies and into the central plains. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop, as early as this afternoon and spread northeast tonight. Pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will remain possible in some locations, with southeastern OK having the best chance for some runoff issues.
The Tulsa metro and surrounding region will expect some mist or drizzle in spots later this morning but increasing rain by this afternoon and continuing tonight through early Wednesday morning. Our temps will remain in the lower 40s for this entire period with no threats of freezing or wintry precip today. Wind chills will be in the mid to lower 30s this afternoon.
Wednesday midday to afternoon the strong upper level trough will present itself across the central plains states where widespread snows from central Kansas to the Midwest will occur. We’ll see some light showers continuing early Wednesday morning through midday before a dry slot moves across part of eastern OK helping to thin-out the precipitation. The positioning of the main upper level system keeps all the impactful wintry weather north of the area. There will be a small window for some light flurries or snow late Wednesday night across extreme northern OK and southern Kansas. If this happens, no accumulations will be expected, and no travel impacts likely. This wave will quickly end leaving Thursday dry. Thursday morning temps will begin in the upper 20s and a few lower 30s.
Thursdays highs will stay near 40 for the metro with some slightly higher numbers across southeastern OK with some sunshine and north winds near 10 to 15 mph. Halloween evening features temps near 41 by 5pm, 36 by 7pm and 35 by 9pm. A surface ridge of high pressure should build into northern OK into Friday morning allowing for widespread mid to upper 20s across northeastern and part of eastern OK. Freeze warnings are likely to be issued area wide for this period.
The weekend appears chilly but uneventful from a sensible weather standpoint. A weak front cross the area late Friday night into Saturday morning but no precipitation will occur. Lows will be in the 30s with Saturdays highs in the mid-50s and Sunday’s readings into the lower 60s. Abundant sunshine is expected. Monday appears rather mild before another front arrives Tuesday.
Thanks for reading the Tuesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone