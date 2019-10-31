New Tulsa Greenwood District Business Focuses On Sneakers, Art
TULSA, Oklahoma - Silhouette Sneakers and Art is getting ready to open, in the Greenwood District, in time for this week’s First Friday event.
Venita Cooper is the owner and she says resale sneakers is a huge business.
"It’s a $6 billion global industry," said Tulsa business owner Venita Cooper.
She say $2 billion of that in the US alone. She’ll stock about 100 pairs initially, and there will be room for consignment shoes, too.
It’s not all about shoes - six artists from the Black Moon Artist Collective have contributed pieces for the art gallery side of her opening. She will also feature a line of local and national street wear.
Venita Cooper grew up in Lawton, but she’s all-in for Tulsa. Her shop features the Tulsa flag colors on the steel supports, there are some Art Deco touches around the red brick wall. At the back of the shop is an homage to the brick used in the buildings of Black Wall Street.
The official address is 10 North Greenwood, but the shop faces Archer in the same building as Lefty’s On Greenwood.