Barnsdall Family Expresses Gratitude To The Community For The Support

People in Barnsdall said the outpouring of support from across Oklahoma is overwhelming.

One family is remaining grateful and resilient.

Melissa Pearson and her husband Josh were overwhelmed walking through the debris they once called home.

Josh and his son are both avid quad racers, and their expensive rides were damaged when the tornado hit.

The racing community was quick to help.

"They've already helped us out so much like I can't even begin. I just don't have time. Lots of them have reached out to see if they can help here. Some even showed up like we didn't even have to call anybody," the Pearson's said.

Everything from the Pearson's shop, which housed tools, race gear and valuables, the garage where they had more race equipment, the laundry room and the house were destroyed.

"This is the best I've felt the last few days. I haven't slept maybe five hours since then. I've probably cried every day," Melissa said.

Josh's race team is raising money to give them a place to stay. They're also sifting through what's left of their items.

"My race team is actually taking pretty good care of me," Josh said. "You know they, family. They are making sure I don’t miss out.”

While the Pearsons are grateful for their team, they are also grateful for Barnsdall.

“They say this is the community with a big heart you know and they all come together when something like this happens and this is where we’ll stay," they said.

Josh's next race is in Shawnee in just two weeks and his team has already set him up with a new rig so he doesn't have to miss that race.